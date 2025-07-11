Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 11.07.2025

Ukraine and IAEA deepen cooperation on energy recovery

On the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to thank him for the agency's support and willingness to assist Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasized that safeguarding nuclear energy infrastructure is vital for Ukraine's resilience and national security.

"Today, we are also strengthening our cooperation in the country's energy recovery. A Memorandum of Understanding between the IAEA and the Government of Ukraine on cooperation in the area of support for reconstruction of Ukraine has been signed," Zelenskyy wrote.

The document states that the IAEA will serve as a guarantor of safety in the completion of new power units at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant. It also confirms the agency's support for uranium exploration, mining, and production in Ukraine, which is essential for strengthening the country's energy security.

