Zaporizhia NPP not affected by blackout in occupied territories of Zaporizhia, Kherson regions

Zaporizhia NPP, located in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhia region, was not affected by the mass power outage in this region, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said.

During a briefing in Kyiv following the results of his 12th visit to Ukraine, Grossi said there is an IAEA team at the Zaporizhia NPP site, and he confirmed that the plant was not affected by this problem. It is not operating, so there are no safety problems. In Enerhodar, a satellite city, there were very serious power outages, but as for the plant, there have been no power outages so far, he added.

As reported by a number of media outlets on Tuesday morning, occupied parts of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions experienced massive power outages due to the damage to energy infrastructure in these territories by Ukrainian drones.