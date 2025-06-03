Sybiha, Grossi confirm: any attempts by Russia to launch Zaporizhia NPP during occupation are technically impossible, dangerous

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/status/1929920466048745495

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha discussed with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency the operation of Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia and the important role of the IAEA in ensuring nuclear safety.

"ZNPP remains a Ukrainian facility and must be returned under Ukrainian control in accordance with international nuclear safety standards. Together with the IAEA, we confirmed that any of Russia's attempts to restart it under the occupation are technically unfeasible and extremely dangerous," the minister said on the X social network.

The parties also discussed the IAEA's participation in the 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference and future joint steps aimed at further developing Ukraine's nuclear energy.

Earlier, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced his arrival in Ukraine on his 12th visit since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. The IAEA reported on May 29 that Grossi would visit Ukraine and Russia next week as part of regular contacts with both sides.