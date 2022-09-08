Facts

15:30 08.09.2022

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

The United States has already provided Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers and, along with its allies and partners, supplied 26 long-range rocket artillery systems and the associated GMLRS rockets to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has said.

"In April, the United States delivered our first batch of M777 howitzers—introducing NATO-standard artillery pieces to Ukraine for the first time. Today, the United States has delivered 126 of those howitzers. And along with countries around the world, we've increased the number of howitzer systems for Ukraine's defenders by more than 18-fold. And since our first Contact Group meeting, the United States and our allies and partners have delivered a total of 26 long-range rocket artillery systems and the associated GMLRS rockets," he said in his opening remarks at the Fifth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday.

He added that Ukraine received unprecedented security assistance. The United States has swiftly delivered a broad range of capabilities—including Stinger anti-aircraft systems, APCs, grenade launchers, Mi-17 helicopters, body armor, and millions of rounds of small-arms ammunition. According to him, all these capabilities have demonstrably helped Ukraine fight back against Russia's aggression and have enabled Ukraine to resist Russia's ongoing onslaught.

"Now, we're seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield. And every day, we see the resolve of the allies and partners worldwide who are helping Ukraine resist Russia's illegal, imperial, and indefensible war of conquest," Austin said.

