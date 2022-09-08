Facts

11:50 08.09.2022

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

2 min read
The combat losses of the Russian occupying army over the past day amounted to about 640 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Thursday morning, September 8, they amounted to about 51,250 people, according to Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukrainian forces.

In addition, over the past day, Russia has lost 15 tanks and 37 armored combat vehicles (AFVs) in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion some 2,112 and 4,557, respectively.

During the day, 32 artillery systems of the occupiers, five multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), three air defense systems, 24 vehicles (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) and one unit of special equipment were destroyed in Ukraine. Two aircraft, two helicopters and four unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 1,226 artillery systems, some 305 MLRS, some 159 air defense systems, some 3,344 vehicles and tankers, some 110 units of special equipment and 15 ships in Ukraine. Some 239 planes and 210 helicopters were destroyed, 884 drones and 214 cruise missiles were shot down.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction," the AFU said.

Tags: #russia #war #loses

