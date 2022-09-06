Facts

14:58 06.09.2022

Zelensky on morning missile strikes on Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rиh: Invaders to face retribution and just punishment for each strike

1 min read
Zelensky on morning missile strikes on Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rиh: Invaders to face retribution and just punishment for each strike

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Russian occupiers are waiting for retribution and fair punishment for every missile strike on Ukrainian cities.

"The next missile strikes of the aggressor country on Ukrainian cities. In the morning, an apartment building in the central part of the city was destroyed in Kharkiv and an administrative building was damaged. There was a fire at an oil depot in Kryvyi Rih. There will be retribution and just punishment for every blow to the occupiers," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

He stressed that none of the Russian military involved in the shelling will be able to hide. "And we will continue to liberate our Ukrainian land step by step. It is impossible to break us," the president said.

As reported, in the morning, on September 6, the Russian army struck Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result, a fire broke out at a local oil depot.

In addition, on Tuesday morning, Russian occupation troops shelled Kharkiv, a multi-storey residential building in the city center was damaged.

