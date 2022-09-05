Russian invaders lost 300 people, 19 tanks, 29 armored vehicles, two cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

Over the past day, Russian invaders have lost 300 of their servicemen, 19 tanks, 29 armored vehicles and two cruise missiles in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

The department said the invaders also lost ten artillery systems, three UAVs, ten vehicles (including tankers with fuel) and one unit of special equipment.

At the same time, the invaders suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, Russia has lost about 49,800 military personnel, some 2,068 tanks, some 4,459 armored vehicles, some 1,157 artillery systems, some 294 MLRS, some 156 air defense systems, some 236 aircraft, some 206 helicopters, some 867 drones, some 205 winged missiles, 15 ships and boats, 3,286 vehicles (including fuel tankers), as well as 107 pieces of special equipment.