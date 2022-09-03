Facts

11:17 03.09.2022

Russian invaders lost 350 people, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 5 cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

1 min read
Russian invaders lost 350 people, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 5 cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

Over the past day, Russian invaders have lost 350 of their servicemen, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles and five cruise missiles in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

The ministry said the invaders also lost eight artillery systems, four multiple rocket launchers, some 11 UAVs, some 21 vehicles (including tankers with fuel), and one aircraft.

At the same time, the invaders suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk and Kryvy Rih directions.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, Russia has lost about 49,050 military personnel, some 2,034 tanks, some 4,403 armored vehicles, some 1,134 artillery systems, some 293 MLRS, some 153 air defense systems, some 235 aircraft, some 205 helicopters, some 864 drones, some 203 winged missiles, 15 ships and boats, some 3,268 vehicles (including fuel tankers), as well as 105 pieces of special equipment.

Tags: #russia #war #loses

MORE ABOUT

12:10 02.09.2022
Russian occupiers lose 350 people, 12 tanks, two MLRS and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine over past day

Russian occupiers lose 350 people, 12 tanks, two MLRS and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine over past day

12:56 31.08.2022
Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

10:54 31.08.2022
Zelensky: Active hostilities taking place along entire front line

Zelensky: Active hostilities taking place along entire front line

10:22 30.08.2022
Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

09:59 30.08.2022
Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

16:30 29.08.2022
Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

16:14 29.08.2022
So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

16:08 27.08.2022
War must end with military defeat of Russia, return of Ukraine's territories, all 'compromises' will have disastrous consequences for humanity - Podoliak

War must end with military defeat of Russia, return of Ukraine's territories, all 'compromises' will have disastrous consequences for humanity - Podoliak

13:36 27.08.2022
As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

17:53 26.08.2022
Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen return from Russian captivity – coordination HQ

Power unit five of Zaporizhia NPP connected to power grid – Energoatom

ICRC doesn’t participate in forced deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, activities of Russian filtration camps – Mardini

ICRC Director General intends to discuss expanding access to Ukrainian POWs during his visit to Russia

LATEST

Zelensky holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ

Occupiers remove military equipment from ZNPP before IAEA mission arrival – AFU General Staff

Ukraine imposes sanctions on over 700 individuals, legal entities associated with Rosatom

Poroshenko hands over almost 400 Autel drones to AFU

AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

G7 countries confirm commitment to phasing out Russian oil on their markets – statement

Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen return from Russian captivity – coordination HQ

Court in Kyiv seizes six vessels illegally exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea

Power unit five of Zaporizhia NPP connected to power grid – Energoatom

Some 1,100 infrastructure facilities restored in Chernihiv region – President's Office

AD
AD
AD
AD