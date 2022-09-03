Russian invaders lost 350 people, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 5 cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

Over the past day, Russian invaders have lost 350 of their servicemen, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles and five cruise missiles in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

The ministry said the invaders also lost eight artillery systems, four multiple rocket launchers, some 11 UAVs, some 21 vehicles (including tankers with fuel), and one aircraft.

At the same time, the invaders suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk and Kryvy Rih directions.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, Russia has lost about 49,050 military personnel, some 2,034 tanks, some 4,403 armored vehicles, some 1,134 artillery systems, some 293 MLRS, some 153 air defense systems, some 235 aircraft, some 205 helicopters, some 864 drones, some 203 winged missiles, 15 ships and boats, some 3,268 vehicles (including fuel tankers), as well as 105 pieces of special equipment.