Sweden to provide Ukraine with SEK 1 bln of aid, including SEK 500 mln of military support – PM

Sweden will provide Ukraine with SEK 1 billion of aid, including SEK 500 million of military support, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said.

"My government will go forward with the new support packages to Ukraine in the value of SEK 1 billion, approximately $100 million. The first part is a new military support package of SEK 500 million. A content of this new support package corresponds to a request from your side and complements donations from other nations," Andersson said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Stockholm on Monday.

According to her, the decision will be made in the near future.

"The second part is to support Ukraine's economy, resilience and recovery with another SEK 500 million," Andersson said.

The Prime Minister explained that Sweden is already taking part in the creation of temporary shelters in Ukraine under the rescue EU project, and will now increase support for reconstruction and reconversion in Ukraine, not least through the disposal and reuse of destroyed infrastructure. In addition, Sweden will also assume coordinating responsibility for the development of hygiene and waste safety in Ukraine.

"We will also support with purchase of Ukrainian wheat, which will support the economy of Ukraine and at the same time ensure food shipments out of Ukraine. We will provide funding to the UN World Food Program to purchase, move and delivery of wheat, that is currently stayed in Ukraine, to countries that are of the risk of famine," Andersson said.

She said Sweden's contribution will make it possible to send a fully loaded ship containing about 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat.