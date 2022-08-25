Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will visit Germany, where he is scheduled to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on September 4, Bild reports, citing the Office of the Federal President.

"German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will receive Denys Shmyhal on September 4 at his official residence, Bellevue Palace," the publication said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, the publication said "relations between Steinmeier and the political leadership of Ukraine are considered tense." "In his previous positions, Steinmeier played a key role in shaping Germany's policy towards Russia. In the middle of April, Steinmeier planned to visit Kyiv, but shortly before that, he said that the Ukrainian leadership had rejected his visit," the publication said.