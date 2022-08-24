Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) should become an object of civilian infrastructure, Secretary General of the organization Antonio Guterres said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"The safety of the nuclear power plant must be guaranteed. The nuclear power plant must become an object of civilian infrastructure," he said.

Guterres also supported the IAEA mission to visit the plant and called for it to be organized as quickly as possible.

He also stated that the mission investigating the incident in Olenivka must have safe access to all places and persons without restrictions and without interference. Two places are constantly on my mind – Zaporizhia and Olenivka, he said.

Guterres also said that the International Committee of the Red Cross must have access to all prisoners of war, wherever they are.