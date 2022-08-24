Facts

10:48 24.08.2022

Russian invaders lose 150 military, three tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours

1 min read
The Russian occupiers have lost about 150 servicemen, three tanks and one helicopter in Ukraine over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In addition, the invaders also lost five armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems, one air defense system, two UAVs, 10 vehicles (including fuel tankers) over the past day.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian invaders have lost about 45,700 military personnel, 1,924 tanks, 4,243 armored vehicles, 1,036 artillery systems, 266 MLRS, 147 air defense systems, 234 aircraft, 199 helicopters, 819 UAVs, 196 cruise missiles, 15 ships and boats, 3,160 vehicles (including fuel tankers), and 99 units of special equipment.

Tags: #russia #loses

