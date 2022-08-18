Facts

10:11 18.08.2022

Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

1 min read
Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that he was ready to lead an IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP.

"In our call, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi informed me that, responding to Ukraine's invitation, he is ready to lead an IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant," Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.

The minister "emphasized the mission's urgency to address nuclear security threats caused by Russia's hostilities."

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp #grossi

MORE ABOUT

09:44 18.08.2022
IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

09:48 16.08.2022
All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

15:47 15.08.2022
Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

14:34 13.08.2022
Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

14:50 12.08.2022
Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

11:23 12.08.2022
Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

18:32 11.08.2022
Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

17:14 11.08.2022
Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

15:38 11.08.2022
Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

11:07 11.08.2022
Ukraine restores reserve power line of Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

Ukraine restores reserve power line of Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, UN Secretary General discuss grain export, issue of prisoners, Russia's nuclear blackmail

Three or five more people may be under rubble after enemy missile strikes in Kharkiv, mourning declared in city on Aug 19

Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky, UN Secretary General discuss grain export, issue of prisoners, Russia's nuclear blackmail

Erdoğan arrives in Lviv

Three or five more people may be under rubble after enemy missile strikes in Kharkiv, mourning declared in city on Aug 19

One killed, two hospitalized due to shelling of Mykolaiv on Thursday – mayor

UN Secretary General Guterres to visit one of Ukrainian ports after meeting with Presidents of Ukraine and Turkey

Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

Explosions heard in Mykolaiv – mayor

Russian occupiers lose about 200 servicemen, three tanks, one plane, one helicopter and two MLRS in Ukraine over past day – AFU General Staff

People with hearing impairments among victims of missile attack of enemy troops in Kharkiv

Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD