Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that he was ready to lead an IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP.

"In our call, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi informed me that, responding to Ukraine's invitation, he is ready to lead an IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant," Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.

The minister "emphasized the mission's urgency to address nuclear security threats caused by Russia's hostilities."