Ukraine asks IAEA to verify info about damage to diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP, assess consequences of possible accident

Ukraine has asked the IAEA to verify information about damage to a diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia and assess the consequences of a possible accident, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhy.

"Yesterday I reported about damage to a diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP. We promptly appealed to the IAEA with a request to verify the information and assess the consequences of a possible accident through the mission that is directly at the occupied Zaporizhia NPP. And we are now expecting messages, updates from the IAEA on this matter," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Tykhy, the Ukrainian side is also discussing with the IAEA that similar cases will continue to occur at the occupied Zaporizhia NPP, given that the plant is managed by unlicensed, third-party personnel.

"Speaking of personnel, I want to emphasize that we have opened a separate track, one with the IAEA, a humanitarian one, where we are discussing the possibility of returning captured and illegally imprisoned Zaporizhia NPP employees to the territory under our control. Ukraine is fighting for all its people, civilians and military, and the NPP employees. This is part of our dialogue," the spokesman emphasized.

On March 26, Tykhy reported that the Foreign Ministry had received a report of damage to a diesel tank at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP.

"The spilled fuel would be enough to power the plant's emergency generators for 25 days," the spokesperson wrote.