Facts

15:15 21.02.2025

Sybiha after talks with Grossi: Strong intl reaction crucial to stop Russia's nuclear blackmail

1 min read
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has discussed with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi ways to ensure nuclear safety after Russia recently disrupted IAEA rotation at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant and attacked the confinement facility at Unit 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

"I spoke with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss ways to ensure nuclear safety, particularly after Russia recently disrupted IAEA rotation at the Zaporizhia NPP and struck Chornobyl NSC [New Safety Confinement]. Strong international reaction is crucial to stop Russia's nuclear blackmail," the minister said on the X social network on Friday.

