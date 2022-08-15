Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

The Verkhovna Rada has called on the United Nations, the European Union, the European Council, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the parliaments and governments of the member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to condemn the nuclear terrorism of Russia at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Respective draft resolution No. 7667 was supported by the MPs at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) has said on the Telegram channel.

"The Verkhovna Rada calls on the parliaments and governments of the Member States of the International Atomic Energy Agency to recognize the actions of the Russian Federation regarding the occupation of Zaporizhia NPP, its mining and shelling, which threaten the safe existence of the world, as an act of nuclear terrorism," the statement says.

The parliament also called on the UN, European institutions and the IAEA to apply sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry, in particular against the state corporation Rosatom, enterprises and organizations that are part of Rosatom and their subsidiaries located both in the territory of Russia and outside it, as well as against Russian individuals who are the heads of this corporation and its subsidiaries.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada called on the parliaments and governments of the IAEA Member States to apply to the IAEA General Conference with a proposal to suspend the privileges and rights of Russia as a member of the Agency, as well as to deprive Russia of the right to vote at meetings of the IAEA Board of Governors and the opportunity to participate in technical cooperation programs, scientific and technical exchange and international research projects under the auspices of the Agency.

The Ukrainian parliament also called on the UN and the IAEA to support and take the necessary measures to organize and send a joint mission of the UN and the IAEA to Zaporizhia NPP, followed by the demilitarization of the plant and the withdrawal of the armed Russian military and equipment from the plant and the entire surrounding area, including the city of Enerhodar.