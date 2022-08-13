Facts

16:47 13.08.2022

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 7 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 1 UAV in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the Russian occupying army amounted to about 43,400 people, during the day the enemy lost seven tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems and one UAV, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 13 approximately amounted to personnel – about 43,400 (up by 200) people liquidated, tanks – 1,856 (up by 7) units, armored combat vehicles – 4,115 (up by 7) units, artillery systems – 978 (up by 3) units, MLRS – 261, air defense systems – 136 units, aircraft – 233 units, helicopters – 193 units, operational-tactical level UAVs – 779 (up by 1), cruise missiles – 187 (up by 2), ships/boats – 15 units, vehicles and tankers – 3,036 (up by 15) units, and special equipment – 91 (up by 1)," the Facebook post says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Kryvy Rih directions. The data are being specified.

