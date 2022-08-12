Zelensky proposes Rada to again extend period of martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has sent draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada on the approval of decrees on the extension of martial law in Ukraine and on the extension of the general mobilization period.

The relevant draft laws are registered under the numbers 7664 and 7665, but their texts are currently not available on the parliament's website.

Bill No. 7664 provides for the approval of presidential decree No. 573 of August 12, by which martial law in Ukraine will last from 5:30 on August 23, 2022 for a period of 90 days.

Bill No. 7665 approves presidential decree No. 574 of August 12, by which the period of general mobilization is extended from August 23 for 90 days.

As reported, Zelensky signed decree No. 64/2022 on the introduction of martial law in Ukraine on February 24, MPs approved it with 300 votes on the same day. Later, he twice submitted bills to extend martial law for another 30 days, the Verkhovna Rada supported them.

In addition, on February 24, Zelensky signed decree No. 69/2022 on general mobilization, according to which mobilization was carried out within 90 days from the date the decree came into force.

On May 22, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days until August 23, 2022.