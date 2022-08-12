Facts

18:34 12.08.2022

Zelensky proposes Rada to again extend period of martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

2 min read
Zelensky proposes Rada to again extend period of martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has sent draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada on the approval of decrees on the extension of martial law in Ukraine and on the extension of the general mobilization period.

The relevant draft laws are registered under the numbers 7664 and 7665, but their texts are currently not available on the parliament's website.

Bill No. 7664 provides for the approval of presidential decree No. 573 of August 12, by which martial law in Ukraine will last from 5:30 on August 23, 2022 for a period of 90 days.

Bill No. 7665 approves presidential decree No. 574 of August 12, by which the period of general mobilization is extended from August 23 for 90 days.

As reported, Zelensky signed decree No. 64/2022 on the introduction of martial law in Ukraine on February 24, MPs approved it with 300 votes on the same day. Later, he twice submitted bills to extend martial law for another 30 days, the Verkhovna Rada supported them.

In addition, on February 24, Zelensky signed decree No. 69/2022 on general mobilization, according to which mobilization was carried out within 90 days from the date the decree came into force.

On May 22, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days until August 23, 2022.

Tags: #mobilization #martial_law

MORE ABOUT

11:42 10.08.2022
Covert mobilization underway in Mariupol – city council

Covert mobilization underway in Mariupol – city council

10:24 23.05.2022
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law for 3 months

Ukrainian parliament extends martial law for 3 months

13:58 19.05.2022
Counteroffensive takes more time than defense – Venislavsky on extending martial law for three months

Counteroffensive takes more time than defense – Venislavsky on extending martial law for three months

18:42 18.05.2022
Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

09:08 03.05.2022
General mobilization may be announced in Russia on May 9 – Danilov

General mobilization may be announced in Russia on May 9 – Danilov

16:29 23.04.2022
Invaders start forced mobilization of residents in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv regions – Defense Intelligence

Invaders start forced mobilization of residents in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv regions – Defense Intelligence

15:11 19.04.2022
Zelensky proposes extending martial law for 30 days, until May 25

Zelensky proposes extending martial law for 30 days, until May 25

10:31 15.04.2022
Due to critical situation with staffing of its units, Russia plans to conduct covert mobilization at national level - General Staff

Due to critical situation with staffing of its units, Russia plans to conduct covert mobilization at national level - General Staff

18:36 31.03.2022
Culture Ministry, Defense Ministry urge media to follow rules during martial law, present information in balanced way

Culture Ministry, Defense Ministry urge media to follow rules during martial law, present information in balanced way

15:21 15.03.2022
Mobilization of those liable for military service who not included in first stage reservists underway - Armed Forces of Ukraine

Mobilization of those liable for military service who not included in first stage reservists underway - Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

LATEST

All critical infrastructure facilities fully restored in Sumy region – dpty head of President's Office

NABU: New defendants identified in case on embezzlement at Pivdennoukrainsk NPP

On Youth Day, Zelensky, his wife take part in action Child Rescuers - War Heroes

Youth Council to be created under Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

SBU establishes that Kadyrov's friend tortured minor during occupation in Kyiv region

Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

Rada intends to adopt most of bills necessary for Ukraine to join EU by year end – Stefanchuk

Volume of Swedish aid to Ukraine since war start amounts to EUR 395 mln – ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD