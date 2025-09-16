Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:35 16.09.2025

Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

2 min read
Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced who and how can join the personnel reserve to support teachers in front-line territories and continue to receive the average salary.

"The personnel reserve is a tool to support teachers in front-line communities, where schools have suspended work since September 1, 2025. Its goal is to keep teachers in the education system, provide opportunities for professional development, and ensure an average salary," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that teaching staff who were placed on leave after the suspension of educational activities of schools since September 1, 2025 in institutions located in communities of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions can apply for the personnel reserve and receive an average salary.

In particular, being in the personnel reserve provides for the payment of the average salary (but not less than 2/3 of the official salary as of the day of the announcement of the layoff) from the date of signing the employment contract until the teacher leaves the personnel reserve or until the end of martial law and another six months after.

It is also envisaged to undergo training according to a standard program, after completing which, the teacher will be eligible for employment offers at a school in the deoccupied territory.

To get into the personnel reserve, a teacher must contact the education department and submit documents through the software and hardware complex "Automated Information Complex of Educational Management" (AICOM) in the created account, create an account independently, having previously received an application with a proposal for registration through AICOM from the school where the teacher is on layoff.

The department warned that payments may be terminated in the event of a teaching employee leaving for permanent residence abroad or for more than 30 days, employment of a teaching employee on a full-time basis or with a full teaching load of at least one rate (for teaching positions), suspension of the reserve.

Tags: #personnel_reserve #teachers #ministry_of_education_and_science #martial_law #frontline_territories

MORE ABOUT

14:36 09.09.2025
Ministry of Education targets draft dodgers in 2025 admission campaign

Ministry of Education targets draft dodgers in 2025 admission campaign

11:40 01.09.2025
Monthly 'teacher's supplement' from September raised to UAH 2,000

Monthly 'teacher's supplement' from September raised to UAH 2,000

14:42 27.08.2025
Educations ministry extends admission to vocational schools until Oct 1

Educations ministry extends admission to vocational schools until Oct 1

10:53 26.08.2025
Prisoners in Ukrainian frontline territories remain most vulnerable during war – lawyers

Prisoners in Ukrainian frontline territories remain most vulnerable during war – lawyers

13:42 05.08.2025
Japan Foundation confirms its readiness to develop Japanese Center in Ukraine – Education Ministry

Japan Foundation confirms its readiness to develop Japanese Center in Ukraine – Education Ministry

10:54 14.07.2025
Zelenskyy asks Rada to extend martial law and mobilization until November 5

Zelenskyy asks Rada to extend martial law and mobilization until November 5

12:59 18.04.2025
Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

12:58 16.04.2025
Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

12:57 10.02.2025
If we suspend martial law, we’ll lose the army, Russia will definitely take advantage of this – Zelenskyy

If we suspend martial law, we’ll lose the army, Russia will definitely take advantage of this – Zelenskyy

11:36 15.01.2025
Rada extends martial law and mobilization until May 9

Rada extends martial law and mobilization until May 9

HOT NEWS

Russian missile strike on Zaporizhia injures 13, including 2 children – SES

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

Two killed in Kyiv, one in Odesa after grenade explosion in apartment

LATEST

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack in Fastiv district

Epicenter’s logistics center in Kyiv region damaged as result of drone strike

Elections held by occupiers in Sevastopol are illegal – CCD

Spartan charity race held in Kyiv in support of GUR

Russian drone strikes Kharkiv education facility, injures 3, fire contained

Defense Ministry purchases first ATVs at military request for year-end delivery

EU consulting on provisions of 19th sanctions package – Vlasiuk

Poroshenko urges lawmakers not to ignore European Parliament resolution demands

EU Council adopts recommendation on transition from temporary protection to displaced Ukrainians

Svyrydenko reports two deaths in Zaporizhzhia

AD
AD