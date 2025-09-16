Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced who and how can join the personnel reserve to support teachers in front-line territories and continue to receive the average salary.

"The personnel reserve is a tool to support teachers in front-line communities, where schools have suspended work since September 1, 2025. Its goal is to keep teachers in the education system, provide opportunities for professional development, and ensure an average salary," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that teaching staff who were placed on leave after the suspension of educational activities of schools since September 1, 2025 in institutions located in communities of Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions can apply for the personnel reserve and receive an average salary.

In particular, being in the personnel reserve provides for the payment of the average salary (but not less than 2/3 of the official salary as of the day of the announcement of the layoff) from the date of signing the employment contract until the teacher leaves the personnel reserve or until the end of martial law and another six months after.

It is also envisaged to undergo training according to a standard program, after completing which, the teacher will be eligible for employment offers at a school in the deoccupied territory.

To get into the personnel reserve, a teacher must contact the education department and submit documents through the software and hardware complex "Automated Information Complex of Educational Management" (AICOM) in the created account, create an account independently, having previously received an application with a proposal for registration through AICOM from the school where the teacher is on layoff.

The department warned that payments may be terminated in the event of a teaching employee leaving for permanent residence abroad or for more than 30 days, employment of a teaching employee on a full-time basis or with a full teaching load of at least one rate (for teaching positions), suspension of the reserve.