Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:55 11.09.2025

Mobilization level in Ukraine over past year is stable, tends to grow – Shmyhal

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua/12554

The mobilization level in Ukraine is currently sufficient to restore the number of personnel and create reserves, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with Sky News.

"The mobilization level in Ukraine over the past 12 months has been absolutely stable and tends to grow, and we have mobilized all the necessary personnel to cover all our losses and form small reserves," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, he noted that the mobilization level in Russia covers losses, despite the fact that losses are five times greater than in Ukraine.

"They cover all these losses, so there is no problem for them, and they have lost 1 million people since the beginning of this war. Half of them have died. So they just continue to shoot, burn their people in the fire of war, not counting how many they have lost. So this is a challenge and this is a problem," the minister said.

