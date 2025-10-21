Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada has approved a decree by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extending the deadline for general mobilization.

Some 315 MPs voted for corresponding bill (No. 14129) approving the presidential decree "On extending the period of general mobilization in Ukraine" at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

The general mobilization has been extended for 90 days, starting on November 5, 2025.

As reported, general mobilization was introduced on February 24, 2022, in connection with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine