Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:56 21.10.2025

Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

1 min read
Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has extended the martial law.

Some 317 MPs voted for corresponding bill (No. 14128) approving the presidential decree "On extending martial law in Ukraine" at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, martial law has been extended for 90 days, effective November 5, 2025, at 05:30.

Martial law was earlier declared on February 24, 2022, in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As of October 2025, it has been extended 16 times, each time for 90 days.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #martial_law

MORE ABOUT

13:44 21.10.2025
Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

13:24 21.10.2025
Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

16:00 08.10.2025
Rada adopts law on creation of National Development Institution

Rada adopts law on creation of National Development Institution

14:35 08.10.2025
Rada fails to appoint Constitution Court judges

Rada fails to appoint Constitution Court judges

14:29 08.10.2025
Rada keeps MP Kunitsky on Law Enforcement Committee despite controversy

Rada keeps MP Kunitsky on Law Enforcement Committee despite controversy

16:43 30.09.2025
Ukrainian Parliament registers bills to extend preferential customs clearance of energy equipment for 2026

Ukrainian Parliament registers bills to extend preferential customs clearance of energy equipment for 2026

15:55 30.09.2025
Verkhovna Rada expects opening of first cluster of EU accession talks – MP Korniyenko

Verkhovna Rada expects opening of first cluster of EU accession talks – MP Korniyenko

15:54 30.09.2025
Rada social committee backs UAH 7.6 bln boost for veterans' policy in 2026 budget

Rada social committee backs UAH 7.6 bln boost for veterans' policy in 2026 budget

15:28 30.09.2025
Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

12:44 18.09.2025
Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

HOT NEWS

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

Special Operations Forces fighters destroy enemy assault groups in northern Slobozhanschyna

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy following Staff HQ meeting: We’re preparing full range of responses to Russia’s terror against Ukraine’s infrastructure

LATEST

Zaluzhny says European security depends on Ukraine’s resolve and true partnership

SBR conducts searches at former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – source

Ukraine's Rada passes bill increasing expenditures in 2025 state budget by UAH 325 bln

Over 260 Invincibility Points deployed across Chernihiv region

Berezhna backs renaming Ukraine’s 'kopeck' coin to 'shag'

Medical network Dobrobut opens two new polyclinics in Kyiv

Veterans Ministry launching adaptation program for defense personnel who completely or partially lost their sight

EU wants to develop legal proposal on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, Belgium to not object – media

Culture Ministry working on procedure and sequence for evacuation of cultural property from risky areas – Berezhna

Ukraine needs global industrial policy to move forward – Metinvest top manager

AD
AD