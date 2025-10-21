12:56 21.10.2025
Rada extends martial law in Ukraine
The Verkhovna Rada has extended the martial law.
Some 317 MPs voted for corresponding bill (No. 14128) approving the presidential decree "On extending martial law in Ukraine" at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.
According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, martial law has been extended for 90 days, effective November 5, 2025, at 05:30.
Martial law was earlier declared on February 24, 2022, in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As of October 2025, it has been extended 16 times, each time for 90 days.