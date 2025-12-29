Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:14 29.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Ending martial law possible only after Ukraine receives security guarantees

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ending martial law possible only after Ukraine receives security guarantees
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that without Ukraine receiving effective security guarantees, the Russia-Ukraine war will not end and the end of martial law is impossible.

"First of all, we all want the war to end, and then the martial law will end. And only then. But the end of martial law will be at the moment when security guarantees appear in Ukraine. Without security guarantees, this real war will not end, we will not be able to recognize that it is over, because there may be a risk of repeated aggression with such a neighbor," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists’ questions on Monday after talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida, USA).

Tags: #security_guarantees #martial_law

MORE ABOUT

10:51 29.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

Zelenskyy: Trump will consider security guarantees for Ukraine for 30-40-50 years, currently offers 15 with possibility of extension

15:32 26.12.2025
Zelenskyy plans to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with Trump

Zelenskyy plans to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with Trump

11:36 22.12.2025
Only NATO membership, Article 5 guarantees and defense partnership are effective security guarantees - Poroshenko

Only NATO membership, Article 5 guarantees and defense partnership are effective security guarantees - Poroshenko

18:10 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy: I can't yet get an answer on how exactly US security guarantees will work in case of Russian aggression

Zelenskyy: I can't yet get an answer on how exactly US security guarantees will work in case of Russian aggression

16:29 16.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Limiting security guarantees for Ukraine over time hasn’t been discussed yet

Zelenskyy: Limiting security guarantees for Ukraine over time hasn’t been discussed yet

16:28 16.12.2025
Ukraine views EU membership as part of security guarantees from European countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine views EU membership as part of security guarantees from European countries – Zelenskyy

12:56 21.10.2025
Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

13:35 16.09.2025
Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

Frontline teacher reserves guaranteed at least two-thirds salary

18:24 11.09.2025
Finnish President: Strongest security guarantee for Ukraine is EU membership

Finnish President: Strongest security guarantee for Ukraine is EU membership

14:02 05.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Important that security guarantees start working now, during war, not after its end

Zelenskyy: Important that security guarantees start working now, during war, not after its end

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

Zelenskyy considers presence of international troops in Ukraine necessary as part of security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Quadrilateral working group with Russia may be created to adopt 20-point peace plan

Zelenskyy: US and Europe will continue to help Ukraine if diplomatic pressure on Russia does not suffice

LATEST

URCS opens heating stations in Vyshhorod

Ukrenergo officials suspected of seizing electricity without actual payment - PGO

Former German ambassador Feldhusen to replace ex-Canadian envoy Waschuk as business ombudsman in Ukraine

Poland allocates $87 million to organize production of air defense systems - Polish Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

Zelenskyy: control over ZNPP, territory remain unsettled issues in 20-point plan

Zelenskyy considers presence of international troops in Ukraine necessary as part of security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Quadrilateral working group with Russia may be created to adopt 20-point peace plan

Zelenskyy: US and Europe will continue to help Ukraine if diplomatic pressure on Russia does not suffice

Russian soldiers injured in Melitopol explosion - GUR

AD
AD