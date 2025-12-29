Zelenskyy: Ending martial law possible only after Ukraine receives security guarantees

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that without Ukraine receiving effective security guarantees, the Russia-Ukraine war will not end and the end of martial law is impossible.

"First of all, we all want the war to end, and then the martial law will end. And only then. But the end of martial law will be at the moment when security guarantees appear in Ukraine. Without security guarantees, this real war will not end, we will not be able to recognize that it is over, because there may be a risk of repeated aggression with such a neighbor," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists’ questions on Monday after talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida, USA).