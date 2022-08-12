Rada intends to adopt most of bills necessary for Ukraine to join EU by year end – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada intends to adopt most of the bills necessary for Ukraine to join the European Union by the end of 2022, speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"We look forward to the opening of negotiations on EU membership. This means opening negotiations on each of the 35 chapters ... of EU legislation, in particular, energy, public health, agriculture, social policy, finance, ecology … Accordingly, each of the 35 negotiating chapters must be completed and closed by Ukraine … We have developed a list of priority bills in the field of European integration and intend to approve most of them by the end of this year," Stefanchuk said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

The Speaker drew attention to the fact that not only the speed in the adoption of bills is important for Ukraine, but also their quality.