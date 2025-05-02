Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated that after the negotiations on May 12, she will be able to say for sure whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is an imitation.

"The opening of negotiations is not membership in the European Union, it is not fixing any position, it is an opportunity to form acceptable positions for Ukraine, for the EU member states under which Ukraine will become an EU member. Therefore, all the reservations that Orban is now voicing are the subject of negotiations... The issue of negotiations is a formal position that, in my opinion, Hungary should adopt in order to conduct a dialogue on issues that concern them," Stefanishyna told journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

When asked by Interfax-Ukraine what proposals the Ukrainian side submitted to Hungary on April 29 during a visit to Budapest, as well as what counter-proposals it received, the deputy prime minister said the negotiation process is very sensitive, but confirmed that Ukraine has submitted proposals on all 11 points that the Hungarian side considers problematic.

In particular, the proposals concerned: the educational block, the implementation of the adopted legislation, consideration of the draft law on vocational education, legislation on the implementation of the cultural rights of the Hungarian national minority.

"I can confirm that on May 12, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Hungarian delegations will be held in Uzhgorod on the basis of 11 points. Based on the results of these negotiations, I will be able to say for sure whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is an imitation," Stefanishyna said.

When asked whether Ukraine has a plan "B" in case it is not possible to lift the blockade of Hungary, she replied that such a plan exists and Ukraine is working on it.

"Ukraine will do everything possible and impossible to open these negotiations. Technically, all six negotiation areas can be opened under the Polish and Danish chairmanships," she said.

As reported, the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos hopes to open the first three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU on joining the Union in the first half of this year – during the Polish presidency, and the remaining three by December. Later, she stated that there is a clear prospect of opening all negotiation clusters by the end of 2025.