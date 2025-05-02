Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:02 02.05.2025

Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

2 min read
Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna stated that after the negotiations on May 12, she will be able to say for sure whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is an imitation.

"The opening of negotiations is not membership in the European Union, it is not fixing any position, it is an opportunity to form acceptable positions for Ukraine, for the EU member states under which Ukraine will become an EU member. Therefore, all the reservations that Orban is now voicing are the subject of negotiations... The issue of negotiations is a formal position that, in my opinion, Hungary should adopt in order to conduct a dialogue on issues that concern them," Stefanishyna told journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

When asked by Interfax-Ukraine what proposals the Ukrainian side submitted to Hungary on April 29 during a visit to Budapest, as well as what counter-proposals it received, the deputy prime minister said the negotiation process is very sensitive, but confirmed that Ukraine has submitted proposals on all 11 points that the Hungarian side considers problematic.

In particular, the proposals concerned: the educational block, the implementation of the adopted legislation, consideration of the draft law on vocational education, legislation on the implementation of the cultural rights of the Hungarian national minority.

"I can confirm that on May 12, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Hungarian delegations will be held in Uzhgorod on the basis of 11 points. Based on the results of these negotiations, I will be able to say for sure whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is an imitation," Stefanishyna said.

When asked whether Ukraine has a plan "B" in case it is not possible to lift the blockade of Hungary, she replied that such a plan exists and Ukraine is working on it.

"Ukraine will do everything possible and impossible to open these negotiations. Technically, all six negotiation areas can be opened under the Polish and Danish chairmanships," she said.

As reported, the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos hopes to open the first three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU on joining the Union in the first half of this year – during the Polish presidency, and the remaining three by December. Later, she stated that there is a clear prospect of opening all negotiation clusters by the end of 2025.

Tags: #hungary #european_union #stefanishyna

MORE ABOUT

20:26 01.05.2025
Stefanishyna, European Commissioner Kos discuss preparations for opening of first negotiation Clusters

Stefanishyna, European Commissioner Kos discuss preparations for opening of first negotiation Clusters

18:45 01.05.2025
Stefanishyna on relations with Hungary: There is unpleasant feeling about aggressive rhetoric, but there is dialogue, understanding

Stefanishyna on relations with Hungary: There is unpleasant feeling about aggressive rhetoric, but there is dialogue, understanding

18:45 30.04.2025
Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

19:56 29.04.2025
Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

18:41 29.04.2025
Global leadership means support for Ukraine - Poroshenko at EPP Congress

Global leadership means support for Ukraine - Poroshenko at EPP Congress

18:33 29.04.2025
Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

19:43 14.04.2025
Hungary opposes European military presence in Ukraine, new sanctions against Russia - Foreign Minister

Hungary opposes European military presence in Ukraine, new sanctions against Russia - Foreign Minister

20:51 11.04.2025
Orban says he won't let Brussels ‘force’ Hungary to accept Ukraine's EU membership

Orban says he won't let Brussels ‘force’ Hungary to accept Ukraine's EU membership

17:44 11.04.2025
EU to allocate over EUR 23 bln in aid to Ukraine this year – Kallas

EU to allocate over EUR 23 bln in aid to Ukraine this year – Kallas

18:09 01.04.2025
Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

HOT NEWS

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

SBU: Suspect in Sternenko attack recruited by enemy intelligence services

Rubio: Trump going to make decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to Russia and Ukraine

Next technical documents for U.S. minerals deal to be institutional, not intergovernmental

LATEST

Environment Ministry, The HALO Trust Ukraine sign memo of cooperation for environmentally safe demining

Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft

Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

Govt submits to parliament bill on amendments to Budget Code due to deal with USA

Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

Eight evacuated children from Mykolaiv placed in Rivne region

Govt distributes UAH 540 mln in subventions to regions for modernization of vocational, professional pre-higher education institutions – PM

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

Ministry of Environment forms list of dormant licenses, plans inspection – Minister Hrynchuk

Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs reps start work in all regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

AD
AD