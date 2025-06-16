Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:50 16.06.2025

Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in EU if Ukrainian side fulfills all conditions

1 min read
Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in EU if Ukrainian side fulfills all conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said he supports Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and sees “significantly more opportunities than negatives” in it, the Slovak government’s press service reported.

“The Slovak government wants European development for Ukraine, if Ukraine wants to join the EU, this is its sovereign decision, and we support this decision,” Robert Fico said, adding that Ukraine must fulfill the conditions for joining the EU.

He also pointed out that Slovakia received EUR 101 million from the European Union for various projects, mainly focused on energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

“Slovak companies can use these resources as loans for projects in Ukraine, and the loans will be guaranteed by European institutions,” the prime minister said.

He specified that the next joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine could take place this fall to discuss joint projects.

Tags: #fico #european_union

MORE ABOUT

16:15 09.06.2025
Polish EU Presidency hopes that the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to EU will be opened in the second half of 2025

Polish EU Presidency hopes that the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to EU will be opened in the second half of 2025

16:59 06.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

13:23 30.05.2025
Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

12:41 21.05.2025
EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

17:33 20.05.2025
Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

16:34 20.05.2025
Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

12:54 15.05.2025
Ukraine fulfills all needed prerequisites for opening of 1st negotiating Cluster on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Ukraine fulfills all needed prerequisites for opening of 1st negotiating Cluster on EU accession – Stefanishyna

18:02 02.05.2025
Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

18:45 30.04.2025
Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

Only Member States can decide whether to separate negotiation process on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to EU – European Commission

18:41 29.04.2025
Global leadership means support for Ukraine - Poroshenko at EPP Congress

Global leadership means support for Ukraine - Poroshenko at EPP Congress

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

Another 1,245 bodies of dead returned to Ukraine: Repatriation part of Istanbul Agreements completed

LATEST

ISW: Russian troops advance in Donetsk region, but have no success in southern territories

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih updating equipment fleet of mining division

Ukrainian Interior Minister: Russia deliberately complicating process of identifying bodies of the dead

Ukraine and Austria sign five documents incl in security sphere – President’s Office

Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

Fifteen-year-old boy and his mother returned to Ukraine from occupied territory – Zarivna

Sybiha calls for creation of effective instruments for compliance with Geneva Protocol on prohibition of chemical and bacteriological weapons

Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

Misappropriation of over UAH 64 million in equipment purchases for AFU revealed – SBI

Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

AD
AD