Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in EU if Ukrainian side fulfills all conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said he supports Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and sees “significantly more opportunities than negatives” in it, the Slovak government’s press service reported.

“The Slovak government wants European development for Ukraine, if Ukraine wants to join the EU, this is its sovereign decision, and we support this decision,” Robert Fico said, adding that Ukraine must fulfill the conditions for joining the EU.

He also pointed out that Slovakia received EUR 101 million from the European Union for various projects, mainly focused on energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

“Slovak companies can use these resources as loans for projects in Ukraine, and the loans will be guaranteed by European institutions,” the prime minister said.

He specified that the next joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine could take place this fall to discuss joint projects.