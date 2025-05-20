Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:34 20.05.2025

Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will call on his European Union colleagues to fully mobilize diplomatic pressure on Russia and restore peace in Europe.

"Today's message is very clear. We need fully mobilized diplomatically. We are living in wartime, so we need to act accordingly. We must deter Russia and restore a lasting and comprehensive peace in Europe and in Ukraine. I am here today and I am grateful for the invitation. I am personally participating in the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and we welcome and are grateful for the adoption of the 17th package of sanctions," Sybiha said on Tuesday in Brussels, arriving for a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

He stated that in recent weeks Ukraine has proven that it is not an obstacle to peace.

"Putin is continuing this war, he wants war, so we need to put pressure on the Russians to stop this war. That is why it is so important to conduct a full diplomatic mobilization to deter Russian aggression and restore peace in Europe. We must also go beyond the 17th package," he said, listing possible measures from the Ukrainian side's point of view, in particular, introducing a limit on the price of oil to $30 per barrel, as well as sanctions on the Russian banking sector, including the Central Bank of Russia.

Tags: #sybiha #european_union

