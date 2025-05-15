Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:54 15.05.2025

Ukraine fulfills all needed prerequisites for opening of 1st negotiating Cluster on EU accession – Stefanishyna

2 min read
Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary prerequisites for the opening of the first negotiating Cluster on accession to the European Union, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

"Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary prerequisites for the opening of the first Cluster within accession negotiations and will soon submit the relevant documents for consideration by the EU," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration said in a statement following Stefanishyna's online speech at the event "Reconstruction Talks: Ukraine on the EU Accession Track," organized by the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament in Brussels.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the enlargement policy should become a real priority for the new European Commission.

At the same time, she noted that the path to joining the EU is a rather bureaucratic process.

"We must remember that it cannot be too easy for the country, but it should not be too complicated, in particular in the context of decision-making by the European Union member states," Stefanishyna added.

As reported, on May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the roadmaps needed to open the first cluster in the pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union.

