Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Ukraine's negotiating positions within the framework of EU accession for Cluster 2 "Internal Market" and Cluster 6 "External Relations," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"Ukraine is implementing its strategic choice in favor of a united Europe step by step. We have covered the distance from submitting an application for EU membership to the start of pre-accession negotiations in record time. The ambitious goal for 2025 is to open all six negotiation clusters with the EU on a parallel basis," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister recalled that the government recently approved Ukraine's negotiating position on Cluster 1 "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process" and the document has already been submitted to the European Commission.

"Today we are considering and approving the negotiating positions for Cluster 2 ‘Internal Market’ and Cluster 6 ‘External Relations.’ These are official documents that contain our proposals, outline priorities and obligations regarding future membership," he said.

It is noted that the second cluster covers key areas of the functioning of the EU Single Market, in particular the free movement of goods and services, labor and capital, competition rules and consumer protection.

In turn, the sixth Cluster concerns foreign policy, security and defense, including Ukraine's contribution to the secure future of a united Europe and the protection of the continent from the Russian threat.

"It is important that the European Commission shares our optimism and is determined to open negotiations on Cluster 1 as early as June," the Prime Minister emphasized.

As reported, on May 14, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the roadmaps necessary for the opening of the first Cluster in the pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union.

Later, Stefanishyna stated that Ukraine had fulfilled all the necessary prerequisites for the opening of the first negotiating Cluster on accession to the EU.