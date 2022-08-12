Facts

13:34 12.08.2022

Volume of Swedish aid to Ukraine since war start amounts to EUR 395 mln – ambassador

The amount of assistance provided by Sweden to Ukraine since the beginning of the war amounts to EUR 395 million, Ukrainian Ambassador to Sweden Andriy Plakhotniuk said.

"From February 24 to today, we have already received five packages of defense assistance from Sweden. Assistance continues in the defense, financial, economic, and humanitarian spheres… To date, the total amount of assistance that has been provided to Ukraine is 4.2 billion of Swedish kronor, which is approximately EUR 395 million," Plakhotniuk said at an online briefing at the Ukraine Media Center (Lviv) on Friday.

According to him, Sweden intends to continue and expand its support to Ukraine.

Plakhotniuk said that at a conference in Copenhagen on Thursday, the Swedish Defense Minister confirmed his intention to work with Ukraine in three areas: military assistance, training of Ukrainian servicemen and production of defense equipment for the needs of Ukraine by Swedish leading companies.

