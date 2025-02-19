Stefanishyna on possible mobilization of over EUR 500 bln in EU military aid: No decisions to be made before elections in Germany

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna states that no decisions will be made on the initiative to mobilize more than EUR 500 billion in military aid from the European Union before the elections in Germany and the formation of a coalition.

"The elections are taking place in Germany. The initiative to mobilize EUR 500 billion plus to strengthen the EU's defense sovereignty and support Ukraine is one of the ideas of the European Commission. At the same time, we are not talking about purely German aid," Stefanishyna told reporters on Wednesday.

The deputy prime minister said she is confident that no special decisions will be made before the elections in Germany, before it is clear what kind of coalition there will be.

As reported, the European Union is preparing the largest aid package for the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine. The Berliner Zeitung newspaper, citing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, reported that it could be EUR 700 billion.