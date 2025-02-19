Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:21 19.02.2025

Stefanishyna on possible mobilization of over EUR 500 bln in EU military aid: No decisions to be made before elections in Germany

1 min read
Stefanishyna on possible mobilization of over EUR 500 bln in EU military aid: No decisions to be made before elections in Germany

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna states that no decisions will be made on the initiative to mobilize more than EUR 500 billion in military aid from the European Union before the elections in Germany and the formation of a coalition.

"The elections are taking place in Germany. The initiative to mobilize EUR 500 billion plus to strengthen the EU's defense sovereignty and support Ukraine is one of the ideas of the European Commission. At the same time, we are not talking about purely German aid," Stefanishyna told reporters on Wednesday.

The deputy prime minister said she is confident that no special decisions will be made before the elections in Germany, before it is clear what kind of coalition there will be.

As reported, the European Union is preparing the largest aid package for the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine. The Berliner Zeitung newspaper, citing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, reported that it could be EUR 700 billion.

Tags: #assistance #prospects #eu #stefanishyna

MORE ABOUT

13:14 27.05.2025
Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

11:55 27.05.2025
USA, EU stop cooperation in countering Russian sanctions evasion – media

USA, EU stop cooperation in countering Russian sanctions evasion – media

10:01 27.05.2025
EU discusses gradual winding down of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

EU discusses gradual winding down of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

21:01 22.05.2025
European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

18:48 21.05.2025
Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

18:38 21.05.2025
Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

16:36 21.05.2025
Stefanishyna discusses anti-corruption reforms with IMF

Stefanishyna discusses anti-corruption reforms with IMF

21:09 20.05.2025
Ukraine needs professional diplomacy - Herasymov

Ukraine needs professional diplomacy - Herasymov

16:47 20.05.2025
EU sanctions Russia for human rights violations and hybrid threats, incl Medvedchuk, Voloshyn

EU sanctions Russia for human rights violations and hybrid threats, incl Medvedchuk, Voloshyn

12:50 20.05.2025
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

CDTO Campus national educational project considering possibility of entering intl level

CDTO Campus educational project receives over 5,500 applications per year — CDTO Campus CEO

Ukraine building network of 200 underground schools

LATEST

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure possibility of profitable work with partners for investments in Ukraine

Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, two women injured – regional administration

Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

Sybiha welcomes NATO PA's approval of declaration 'Peace Through Strength in Ukraine'

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

AD
AD