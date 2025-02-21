Facts

20:33 21.02.2025

Japan hands over mobile forensic laboratories to Ukraine's National Police

2 min read
Japan hands over mobile forensic laboratories to Ukraine's National Police

On Friday, February 21, with the assistance of the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine together with representatives of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the transfer of 26 Volkswagen Crafter vehicles converted into mobile forensic laboratories took place, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"The capabilities of these mobile forensic laboratories are to conduct a high-quality and prompt inspection of the scene of the incident, document war crimes, and conduct a preliminary examination of material evidence. Each of them has modern forensic equipment, as well as unique ANDE devices, which allow identifying a person in 90 minutes," the department said on its website on Friday.

In addition, as noted, the vehicle has suitcases for each type of research – biological, universal, ballistic, fingerprint, trace. They are also equipped with lighting devices, photo and video equipment, metal detectors and a drone that allows you to record large-scale destruction.

The event was held within the international technical assistance project titled "Promoting human security in Ukraine through responding to the multidimensional crisis caused by the war." Then these mobile laboratories will be transferred to all forensic units of the National Police. The meeting was attended by Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhyvsky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome and UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers. The Director General for International Affairs of the National Police Agency of Japan, Kazumi Ogasawara, also joined the event online.

"Today, the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine handed over to us 26 already converted Volkswagen Crafter vehicles. We are transferring them to every region of Ukraine, with a priority to frontline regions. This gives a new lease of life to our forensic scientists, most of whom did not have such equipment before the war," Vyhyvsky said.

