Facts

20:10 27.02.2025

Rutte after talk with Trump: NATO members to provide Ukraine with ‘billions of dollars more in aid’

1 min read
Rutte after talk with Trump: NATO members to provide Ukraine with ‘billions of dollars more in aid’

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said after a phone call with US President Donald Trump that alliance members were "moving quickly to invest more in defence" and said additional "billions more in aid and contributions to security guarantees" were on the way for Ukraine.

“Great to talk with Donald Trump. US & NATO are getting stronger. NATO Allies are moving quickly to invest more in defence. Big increases announced & others to follow,” Rutte said on X Thursday.

“On Ukraine, Allies are preparing billions more in aid and contributions to security guarantees,” he added.

Tags: #assistance #nato #usa

