11:10 11.08.2022

Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Two carriers of the Russian occupiers' Kalibr cruise missiles with a combined salvo of 16 missiles are on combat duty in the Black Sea, five more are in the Mediterranean, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Thursday morning.

In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control maritime communications, keeping up to five ships and boats on alert.

In addition, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 31 vessels passed through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait captured by them during the day in the direction of the Sea of Azov (of which seven vessels moved from the Bosphorus Strait), 28 vessels moved to the Black Sea (of which one vessel continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus).

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Protection of Human Life at Sea (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

