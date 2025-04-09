Interfax-Ukraine

Press Conferences

13:27 09.04.2025

Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

3 min read
Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

Just over half of the Ukrainians surveyed (51.9%) agree that by countering Russian aggression, Ukraine has become a single entity, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine.

The results were presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

As noted, in 2024, the share of such people reached almost 56%, and in 2023 it exceeded 63%. The share of those who disagree with this statement increased from 13.2% in 2023 to 23.1% in 2025.

The share of citizens who agree with the statement "Those who fled the war abroad, let them stay there, they do not deserve to live in Ukraine" has doubled - from 14.5% in 2023 to almost 31% in 2025.

Relations between displaced persons and host communities within the country remain an area of ​​potential tension and contradictions. On the one hand, respondents now disagree more (37.9%) than agree (32.1%) that relations between displaced persons and the local population are not easy and leave much to be desired (in 2023, the situation was the opposite - 27.7% versus 39.1%, respectively).

On the other hand, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of respondents who believe that their lives are significantly influenced by migrants from other regions of Ukraine has doubled (from 14.4% to 29.8%). Among respondents who are migrants, 43.4% are sure that the population of the host region significantly influences the situation in which they live. The level of dissatisfaction with such influence in all of these groups of respondents is 100%.

In addition, during the full-scale invasion, the proportion of respondents who believe that Ukraine is a European state and should go to Europe has significantly decreased. If in 2023, three quarters of respondents (76.3%) agreed with this and only 6.5% disagreed, now less than 60% share Euro-optimistic views, and every sixth does not share them. The least pro-European attitudes are shown by residents of the southern regions of Ukraine, where the share of those who support the European integration imperative (32.4%) is less than the share of those who do not support it (40.3%), and is comparable to the share of those who are undecided (27.3%). Three quarters of respondents in the eastern regions (74.3%) are confident that Ukraine is a European state and should go to Europe, while in the West there are less than half of them (48.2%).

"The reasons for this paradox are difficult to interpret unambiguously. One explanation may be that the socio-demographic structure of the population of these regions has significantly transformed due to displacement and refugees, as well as due to the intensity of mobilization measures," the press release notes.

The survey was conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine using face-to-face interviews on March 15-25, 2025. A total of 1,213 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in government-controlled territory. The sample is representative of the adult population of Ukraine. The margin of error is 3.2%.

Tags: #unity #conference #survey #war

MORE ABOUT

13:58 09.04.2025
One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

13:56 09.04.2025
Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

13:34 09.04.2025
Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

13:33 09.04.2025
More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

20:35 08.04.2025
AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

18:47 08.04.2025
AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

AFU strike warehouse complex in Ozerky in Kursk region, destroying several hangars, technical equipment, over 30 occupants

15:47 08.04.2025
Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

Ukrainian military captures two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv to wait for Beijing's reaction

15:31 08.04.2025
Third Separate Assault Brigade destroys half of Russian battalion in Luhansk region over day

Third Separate Assault Brigade destroys half of Russian battalion in Luhansk region over day

15:22 08.04.2025
Over three years of war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, incl 18 children, die due to Russian explosive objects – ​​Defense Ministry

Over three years of war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, incl 18 children, die due to Russian explosive objects – ​​Defense Ministry

09:46 03.04.2025
Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

NABU fails to meet society's expectations regarding fight against top corruption – experts

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

Single RnD hub in field of mine action launched in Ukraine

Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

Ukrainian Diabetic Federation launches YouTube channel and Diabetes School for journalists and bloggers

Staff of occupied Zaporizhia NPP saved, they are ready to start work at plant at any time - CEO

Compliance with EU Regulation 305 on building materials should be mandatory for reconstruction projects – expert

Integration of EU standards in construction seen as key to attracting investment for reconstruction – Ukrcement

Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

State's debt to Autostrada for work completed in 2022-2024 exceeds UAH 3 bln

AD
AD