Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak called the planned meeting of the UN Security Council on Zaporizhia NPP issue on Russia's initiative a "cheap show."

“Russia seizes Europe's largest nuclear power plant, takes its workers hostage, mines walls, stores weapons in workshops. But ‘Ukraine – the one causing disaster?’ Kremlin wants to initiate another cheap show in the UN, but forgets: world does not work according to the ru-television rules,” he said on Twitter Wednesday.