Facts

18:11 10.08.2022

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

1 min read
Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak called the planned meeting of the UN Security Council on Zaporizhia NPP issue on Russia's initiative a "cheap show."

“Russia seizes Europe's largest nuclear power plant, takes its workers hostage, mines walls, stores weapons in workshops. But ‘Ukraine – the one causing disaster?’ Kremlin wants to initiate another cheap show in the UN, but forgets: world does not work according to the ru-television rules,” he said on Twitter Wednesday.

Tags: #un #zaporizhia_npp #podoliak

MORE ABOUT

14:16 10.08.2022
G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

11:19 10.08.2022
Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

Currently no immediate threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhia NPP – IAEA

10:23 10.08.2022
Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

18:56 09.08.2022
Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

Shmyhal calls on world to influence Russia so that its military leaves NPP, adjacent territories, Energodar

18:26 09.08.2022
‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

14:39 09.08.2022
Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

09:15 09.08.2022
Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

17:14 08.08.2022
Configuration of Europe for next 50-100 years being determined in Ukraine – Podoliak

Configuration of Europe for next 50-100 years being determined in Ukraine – Podoliak

16:23 08.08.2022
ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

12:48 08.08.2022
Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

LATEST

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

More than 700,000 people will starve because of russia - Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

Ukraine returns over 500 dead soldiers, listed as missing

Health Ministry to begin delivering single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson around Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD