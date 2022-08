The Russian occupation forces killed five civilians and wounded 14 people in Donetsk region, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"On August 5, the Russian forces killed five civilian resident of Donbas: two in Oprosne, one in Avdiyivka, one in Soledar and one in Pervomaiske. Another 14 people were wounded," he said on the Telegram channel.