Facts

15:38 30.07.2022

Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

1 min read
Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

There is no difference between Russian diplomats calling for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and Russian troops doing it in the colony of Olenivka (Donetsk region), they are all accomplices in war crimes, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"Read this when they tell you Russia must not be isolated. There is no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka. They are all ACCOMPLICES in these war crimes and must be held accountable," he said on his Twitter.

Tags: #mfa #olenivka

MORE ABOUT

16:25 30.07.2022
Ukraine hasn’t received yet lists of killed POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Ukraine hasn’t received yet lists of killed POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

13:18 30.07.2022
Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

Estonian President: Shelling of Olenivka correctional facility is another proof that Russia doesn’t care about human lives

11:11 30.07.2022
ICRC reps will try to get into shelled colony in Olenivka – ICRC spokesperson in Ukraine

ICRC reps will try to get into shelled colony in Olenivka – ICRC spokesperson in Ukraine

08:58 30.07.2022
AFU General Staff, SBU, Main Intelligence Agency and Rada Commissioner for Human Rights demand that UN, ICRC immediately respond to terrorist attack of Russia on Olenivka – statement

AFU General Staff, SBU, Main Intelligence Agency and Rada Commissioner for Human Rights demand that UN, ICRC immediately respond to terrorist attack of Russia on Olenivka – statement

18:49 29.07.2022
Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

18:38 29.07.2022
Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

17:16 29.07.2022
Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

13:51 21.07.2022
Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

12:02 07.07.2022
Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

Detained in port of Karasu, Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain released; Turkish ambassador summoned to Ukrainian MFA

17:50 06.07.2022
Ukrainian MFA reminds Lavrov about publication of confidential correspondence of Maas and Le Drian by Russia

Ukrainian MFA reminds Lavrov about publication of confidential correspondence of Maas and Le Drian by Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Two more people die as result of shelling of public transport stop in Mykolaiv - mayor

AFU General Staff, SBU, Main Intelligence Agency and Rada Commissioner for Human Rights demand that UN, ICRC immediately respond to terrorist attack of Russia on Olenivka – statement

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

LATEST

USA starts process of acquiring NASAMS air missile systems for Ukraine

Eight Krab howitzers ready to be shipped to Ukraine from Poland

Russia has lost more than 40,670 military personnel since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Russians shell bedroom district of Mykolaiv at night: one person killed, six wounded

US Dept of Defense declares very effective use of military aid by Ukraine

Russia has proved it is the greatest source of terrorism – Zelensky

Two more people die as result of shelling of public transport stop in Mykolaiv - mayor

Ports Odesa, Chornomorsk prepare 10 vessels with grain for shipping

Men with dual citizenship may leave abroad only after termination of Ukrainian citizenship – Border Guard Service

Govt expects parliament to consider 50 approved European integration bills soon – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD