Ukraine’s MFA: There’s no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian POWs and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka

There is no difference between Russian diplomats calling for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and Russian troops doing it in the colony of Olenivka (Donetsk region), they are all accomplices in war crimes, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"Read this when they tell you Russia must not be isolated. There is no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and Russian troops doing it in Olenivka. They are all ACCOMPLICES in these war crimes and must be held accountable," he said on his Twitter.