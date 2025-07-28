Azov on third anniversary of terrorist attack in Olenivka: We remember. We will take revenge

On the occasion of the third anniversary of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine said that every perpetrator of this terrorist attack must be punished.

"On the night of July 28-29, 2022, Russia killed 53 prisoners of Azovstal's defenders. The unarmed Azov soldiers, who completed the defense of Mariupol and left the combat zone under security guarantees, became victims of one of the most serious crimes against prisoners in modern history. They were taken from their lives treacherously, treacherously, in their sleep," the brigade said on the Telegram channel.

Azov noted that the memories of that night still remain with the Azov residents who survived "Barrack 200."

"Stories heard from eyewitnesses are all that the families of the deceased have about the moment when the explosions rang out and the lives of their loved ones were cut short. Every perpetrator of this terrorist attack must be punished. Azov will do everything possible to bring the occupiers to justice. We remember. We will take revenge," the brigade said.

On July 23, the Verkhovna Rada established July 28 as the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, members of volunteer formations, as well as civilians who were executed, tortured or died in captivity.

On the night of July 28 to 29, 2022, Russian troops committed a terrorist act – shelling the Volnovakha correctional colony near the village of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war – defenders of Azovstal in Mariupol were being held. As a result of the terrorist attack, at least 53 Ukrainian defenders were killed, and more than 130 were injured of varying severity.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for all those guilty of the deliberate killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka – from the perpetrators to those who were in the Russian command ordered and concealed this crime.