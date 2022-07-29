Facts

09:25 29.07.2022

Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

1 min read
Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States' Senators for adopting a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"I also would like to thank the U.S. senators who unanimously approved a resolution calling on the U.S. Department of State to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. One can take any day in Ukraine, today or any other after February 24, to see that no one in the world is investing more in terrorism, than Russia," Zelensky said in a video statement.

According to him, such actions of Russia need a legal response at the global level. "There is no rational reason why there should not be such a reaction, in particular in the United States," he said.

Tags: #usa #terrorism #senators #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

13:27 29.07.2022
Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

18:03 28.07.2022
Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

Zelensky expects toughening of sanctions in next package

16:24 28.07.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to do everything to start talks on EU membership ASAP

Zelensky: Ukraine to do everything to start talks on EU membership ASAP

15:30 28.07.2022
Zelensky tells Patriarch Bartholomew about almost 200 churches destroyed by Russian invaders

Zelensky tells Patriarch Bartholomew about almost 200 churches destroyed by Russian invaders

14:08 28.07.2022
US Senate passes resolution seeking to label Russia as sponsor of terrorism – media

US Senate passes resolution seeking to label Russia as sponsor of terrorism – media

11:09 28.07.2022
Zelensky: Dependent and unfree Ukraine isn’t Ukraine

Zelensky: Dependent and unfree Ukraine isn’t Ukraine

09:42 28.07.2022
USA allocates additional $74 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression– Ambassador Markarova

USA allocates additional $74 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression– Ambassador Markarova

09:33 28.07.2022
USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

USA contributes $500 mln in donor funds to EBRD response to war in Ukraine

09:32 28.07.2022
Zelensky: Invaders won’t have any logistical opportunities on our land

Zelensky: Invaders won’t have any logistical opportunities on our land

09:32 28.07.2022
Zelensky: Main task of PGO is to hold Russia accountable for the war

Zelensky: Main task of PGO is to hold Russia accountable for the war

AD

HOT NEWS

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Number of injured as result of strike on residential area of ​​Mykolaiv reaches 15 people – President's Office dpty head

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

AFU does not launch missile strikes on Olenivka; Russia carries out targeted deliberate shelling of pretrial detention facility, where Ukrainian prisoners also kept – AFU

Ukraine ready to export grain from port of Odesa, waiting for signals from partners about start of transportation – Zelensky

LATEST

Acting SBU Chief: Claims about Ukrainian army's alleged shelling of Olenivka a provocation, evidence prove attack was mounted by occupiers

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Ports Odesa, Chornomorsk prepare 10 vessels with grain for shipping

Men with dual citizenship may leave abroad only after termination of Ukrainian citizenship – Border Guard Service

Govt expects parliament to consider 50 approved European integration bills soon – Shmyhal

Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

North Macedonia supplies T-72 tanks to Ukraine – media

Odesa ports load grain into ships waiting to go to sea – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

As result of strike on Kramatorsk, one killed, five wounded

AD
AD
AD
AD