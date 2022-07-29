Zelensky thanks US senators for resolution recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States' Senators for adopting a resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"I also would like to thank the U.S. senators who unanimously approved a resolution calling on the U.S. Department of State to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. One can take any day in Ukraine, today or any other after February 24, to see that no one in the world is investing more in terrorism, than Russia," Zelensky said in a video statement.

According to him, such actions of Russia need a legal response at the global level. "There is no rational reason why there should not be such a reaction, in particular in the United States," he said.