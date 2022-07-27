Some 35 youth infrastructure facilities damaged amid military operations – Gutzeit

Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit has said that 35 youth infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of military operations all over the territory of Ukraine.

"Total damages caused to the youth infrastructure all over the territory of Ukraine are estimated at almost UAH 100 million. Nine facilities were destroyed and 26 were seriously or slightly damaged," the press service of the ministry quoted him as saying.

Some 60 facilities remained in the temporarily occupied territories and currently no information about their condition is available.