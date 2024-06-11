EIB approves financing for expanding 112 emergency response system, renewing railway, upgrading subway in Kyiv

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved funding for the 112 emergency response system, railway upgrades, and metro modernization in Kyiv, EIB President Nadia Calviño said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition to the agreements the EIB and Ukraine signed in Berlin, the EIB has also approved several important projects, Calviño said following the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, expressing her hope that these projects will be signed soon.

These include the expansion of the emergency response system for the population of Ukraine using a single number 112, as well as significant investments in the transport sector – for the restoration of damaged railway tracks and the upgrade of railway border crossings with EU member states, and the modernization of the Kyiv metro, Calviño said.

The new 112 system will integrate the emergency services of the police, ambulance, fire department, and gas emergency services into a single communication platform, significantly improving the provision of emergency assistance, safety, and protection for Ukrainian citizens.

This is a standard in Europe that should be implemented in Ukraine, Calviño said.

Regarding Ukrzaliznytsia, she stated that the EIB's support will help purchase materials for the reconstruction of railway tracks and rolling stock, including wagons for European tracks for transporting goods to and from the EU.

Additionally, a loan is planned for the city of Kyiv to purchase new metro cars and modernize the existing fleet.

This will help Kyiv overcome its previous dependence on Russia as a supplier of metro rolling stock and relevant spare parts, she said.