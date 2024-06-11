Economy

19:44 11.06.2024

EIB approves financing for expanding 112 emergency response system, renewing railway, upgrading subway in Kyiv

2 min read
EIB approves financing for expanding 112 emergency response system, renewing railway, upgrading subway in Kyiv

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved funding for the 112 emergency response system, railway upgrades, and metro modernization in Kyiv, EIB President Nadia Calviño said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition to the agreements the EIB and Ukraine signed in Berlin, the EIB has also approved several important projects, Calviño said following the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, expressing her hope that these projects will be signed soon.

These include the expansion of the emergency response system for the population of Ukraine using a single number 112, as well as significant investments in the transport sector – for the restoration of damaged railway tracks and the upgrade of railway border crossings with EU member states, and the modernization of the Kyiv metro, Calviño said.

The new 112 system will integrate the emergency services of the police, ambulance, fire department, and gas emergency services into a single communication platform, significantly improving the provision of emergency assistance, safety, and protection for Ukrainian citizens.

This is a standard in Europe that should be implemented in Ukraine, Calviño said.

Regarding Ukrzaliznytsia, she stated that the EIB's support will help purchase materials for the reconstruction of railway tracks and rolling stock, including wagons for European tracks for transporting goods to and from the EU.

Additionally, a loan is planned for the city of Kyiv to purchase new metro cars and modernize the existing fleet.

This will help Kyiv overcome its previous dependence on Russia as a supplier of metro rolling stock and relevant spare parts, she said.

Tags: #financing #infrastructure #eu

MORE ABOUT

18:15 11.06.2024
EU should begin accession talks with Ukraine by end of June – European Commission President

EU should begin accession talks with Ukraine by end of June – European Commission President

17:00 11.06.2024
EU signs first guarantee agreements for EUR 1.4 bln, launches Ukraine Investment Framework

EU signs first guarantee agreements for EUR 1.4 bln, launches Ukraine Investment Framework

09:45 10.06.2024
Ukraine, EU thoroughly discuss text of security agreement

Ukraine, EU thoroughly discuss text of security agreement

20:41 07.06.2024
EU to help Ukraine bring domestic legislation into line with European legislation – Dpty Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine

EU to help Ukraine bring domestic legislation into line with European legislation – Dpty Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine

15:06 07.06.2024
Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

19:33 30.05.2024
Explanatory meeting with Ukraine, Moldova on fisheries, watercraft held in Brussels

Explanatory meeting with Ukraine, Moldova on fisheries, watercraft held in Brussels

17:48 29.05.2024
Only organizational issues remain in context of opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanishyna

Only organizational issues remain in context of opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanishyna

19:50 28.05.2024
No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

No consensus in EU on whether Ukrainian military training should be carried out on Ukrainian territory – Borrell

18:02 28.05.2024
EU Council announces EU's priorities for security and defense, with support for Ukraine among main goals

EU Council announces EU's priorities for security and defense, with support for Ukraine among main goals

20:36 27.05.2024
Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

Based on SBU materials, EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk financing Kremlin's information, subversive activities in EU

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

NBU increases lending potential of banks by 1.5 times with new capital structure and requirements for its adequacy

Financial Stability Council adopts Lending Development Strategy, NBU supports it with transitional requirements for banks - Economy Ministry

Inflation in Ukraine in May rose to 0.6%, in annual terms to 3.3% - statistics

NBU links 41% increase in net demand for non-cash FX currency in May to increase in budget expenditures

LATEST

UK Secretary calls for use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine, cutting off Russian gas supplies to Europe

UX declares it is operating as normal, despite regulator's decision to revoke its licenses

It is necessary to convince private capital of Ukraine's victory in order for it to enter country – Pompeo

Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

In 2025, Dragon Capital to begin construction of third plant Truskavetska in Lviv region

EIB working to create pan-European mechanism for exporting goods to Ukraine

EIB launches loan program for Ukrainian SMEs with total budget of over EUR 1 bln

EIB Group planning two programs to help address issue of rebuilding housing stock

EIB to provide loan of EUR 100 mln for Ukrainian communities' restoration

Ukrnafta fully pays dividends to state for 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD