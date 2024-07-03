Facts

20:55 03.07.2024

Culture Ministry: 2,013 objects of Ukraine’s cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression

1 min read
Culture Ministry: 2,013 objects of Ukraine’s cultural infrastructure suffer due to Russian aggression

Due to the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 2,013 cultural infrastructure facilities have already been damaged, of which about a third have been destroyed, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has reported.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression ... Damage was caused to 2,013 cultural infrastructure facilities without taking into account cultural heritage monuments, of which 332 were destroyed (16.5%)," the message says.

In total, the following were affected: club establishments – 969; libraries – 715; art education institutions – 157; museums and galleries – 117; theaters, cinemas and philharmonic halls – 37, parks, zoos, reserves – 15; circuses – 3.

"At the end of June 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions are still under temporary occupation, which makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure facilities damaged during the fighting and occupation," the ministry noted.

Tags: #infrastructure #culture #war

