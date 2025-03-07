Facts

18:51 07.03.2025

Ukraine, France approve 19 projects to restore critical infrastructure within EUR 200 mln agreement

1 min read
Ukraine, France approve 19 projects to restore critical infrastructure within EUR 200 mln agreement

During a visit to Paris, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed and approved projects to restore Ukraine with French government officials and entrepreneurs within a EUR 200 million agreement, the Government Portal reported on Friday.

"The parties jointly processed dozens of applications and the Government approved the first 19 projects at a meeting of the Strategic Investment Council. These are projects in the fields of healthcare, energy, infrastructure, humanitarian demining and other areas. All selected projects will be implemented within a period of five to 16 months," the report says.

According to Svyrydenko, this agreement will significantly strengthen the energy potential of cities in need of assistance. Among them are Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhia and other regions. The financing will allow modernizing outdated infrastructure, implementing digital solutions, restoring damaged facilities, diversifying energy sources and switching to green energy.

It is also reported that the funds will go to humanitarian demining, which is important for the restoration of economic activity in front-line and de-occupied regions. In Ukraine, more than 138,000 square kilometers of territory is contaminated with explosive objects.

Tags: #france #infrastructure

MORE ABOUT

20:19 06.03.2025
Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

Shmyhal proposes to French PM to hold joint meeting of govts in Kyiv and Paris

17:23 28.02.2025
Reps of French, Ukrainian Red Cross discuss cooperation issues

Reps of French, Ukrainian Red Cross discuss cooperation issues

13:42 27.02.2025
France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

11:10 18.02.2025
Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

20:55 05.02.2025
Dpty PM Kuleba: Govt to cooperate with France in matters of transport infrastructure and water supply

Dpty PM Kuleba: Govt to cooperate with France in matters of transport infrastructure and water supply

13:08 28.01.2025
Ukraine to receive Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France before April 1

Ukraine to receive Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France before April 1

13:18 20.01.2025
Ukraine ready to discuss with France options for joint production of air defense systems, interceptors – Defense Ministry

Ukraine ready to discuss with France options for joint production of air defense systems, interceptors – Defense Ministry

20:28 17.01.2025
France to assist in providing Interior Ministry with aviation, rescue, demining equipment

France to assist in providing Interior Ministry with aviation, rescue, demining equipment

10:43 15.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Energy, gas infrastructure among Russians’ targets, more than 40 missiles fired, at least 30 destroyed

Zelenskyy: Energy, gas infrastructure among Russians’ targets, more than 40 missiles fired, at least 30 destroyed

21:06 25.12.2024
France completes training Ukrainian pilots for Mirage 2000-5F aircraft

France completes training Ukrainian pilots for Mirage 2000-5F aircraft

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

Ukraine actively working to prevent any shortages in supply of aid – Zelenskyy

LATEST

USA seizes domains of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex, freezes $26 mln

Zelenskyy reports on intensive work with Trump's team

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's HQ dedicated to today's Russian strike

Ukraine to establish Unified Center for identification of bodies of victims of Russian aggression

Trump would like to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine only after cessation of hostilities

US officials say offensive aid to Ukraine cut, but defensive one continues

Trump: It's getting harder for me to deal with Ukraine, Russia has all cards

Ukraine actively working to prevent any shortages in supply of aid – Zelenskyy

Bolton calls US concessions to Kremlin weakness

By striking at Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Russia wants to achieve return of transit – ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

AD