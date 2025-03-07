Ukraine, France approve 19 projects to restore critical infrastructure within EUR 200 mln agreement

During a visit to Paris, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed and approved projects to restore Ukraine with French government officials and entrepreneurs within a EUR 200 million agreement, the Government Portal reported on Friday.

"The parties jointly processed dozens of applications and the Government approved the first 19 projects at a meeting of the Strategic Investment Council. These are projects in the fields of healthcare, energy, infrastructure, humanitarian demining and other areas. All selected projects will be implemented within a period of five to 16 months," the report says.

According to Svyrydenko, this agreement will significantly strengthen the energy potential of cities in need of assistance. Among them are Kharkiv, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhia and other regions. The financing will allow modernizing outdated infrastructure, implementing digital solutions, restoring damaged facilities, diversifying energy sources and switching to green energy.

It is also reported that the funds will go to humanitarian demining, which is important for the restoration of economic activity in front-line and de-occupied regions. In Ukraine, more than 138,000 square kilometers of territory is contaminated with explosive objects.