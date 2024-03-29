As result of Russian attack, energy infrastructure in six regions damaged – Shmyhal

As a result of the Russian attack, the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions was damaged, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reports.

"This night, Russia continued its barbaric attacks against the Ukrainian energy system. There is damage to the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions. Emergency shutdowns were applied in some regions," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

The prime minister stressed that Ukraine needs more air defense systems to secure critical infrastructure and protect the population.

"This is the main subject of communication with our international partners," he concluded.