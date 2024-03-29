At night, Russia attacks energy facilities, thermal and hydroelectric power plants damaged – Ukrenergo
On Friday night, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the central and western regions, NPC Ukrenergo reported.
As the company notes on the Telegram channel, as a result of the attack on the night of March 29, thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the central and western regions were damaged, emergency shutdowns were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk region, and hourly shutdown schedules were introduced in Kharkiv region.