19:52 20.11.2024

DTEK Donetsk Grids restores almost 11,000 energy facilities since start of war

 Over 1,000 days of the full-scale war, JSC DTEK Donetsk Grids restored 10,912 energy facilities and restored the power to more than 9 million customers.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as a result of enemy actions in Donetsk region, 10,900 energy facilities of DTEK Donetsk Grids have been damaged. This includes complete destruction, when it was necessary to actually rebuild lines or substations, and partial damage, when the company's equipment suffered from debris from aerial bombs, missiles, drones, MLRS, artillery or a blast wave," the company reported on its website.

Power engineers managed to restore the lion's share of energy facilities in the region, except for those located in the combat zone or in the already occupied territory.

"Over 1,000 days of the full-scale war, we repaired 27,000 km of power lines and restored the light to more than 9 million of our customers. And although it is becoming increasingly difficult and dangerous to restore the light in Donetsk region, and sometimes it is impossible to do, we will continue to fight for the power supply of our customers," the company noted.

A separate challenge was the restoration of the power supply to the de-occupied territories, where power engineers were among the first to enter and where the situation was complicated by large-scale mining and proximity to the front line, where the enemy could actively shell cities and villages. Despite this, electricity was supplied to more than 20 settlements in the homes of more than 15,000 families, which was critically important for the restoration of normal life in the de-occupied communities.

According to DTEK Donetsk Grids, since the beginning of 2024 alone, the company teams have come under fire more than 40 times during restoration work. Six power engineers were injured. In total, 17 power engineers of the company have been injured during restoration work in 1,000 days of the full-scale invasion.

