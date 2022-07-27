Russia loses more than 40,000 military personnel in Ukraine since Feb 24

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past 24 hours amounted to about 200 military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Wednesday morning, July 27, exceeded 40,070 servicemen, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, Russia lost one tank and twelve armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 1,738 and 3,971, respectively.

Also, one helicopter and four operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down in Ukraine on Tuesday, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 190 and 726, respectively.

Three artillery systems of the occupiers and twelve units of automotive equipment, including tanks with fuel and lubricants, were destroyed. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 883 artillery systems, 258 MLRS, 117 air defense systems, 222 aircraft, 174 cruise missiles, 2,847 cars and tankers, 75 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kryvyi Rih direction," it said.