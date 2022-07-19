Facts

Peace treaty with Russia possible only on Ukraine's terms – businessman Akhmetov

The conclusion of a peace treaty with Russia is possible only on the terms of Ukraine with the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the return of control over the occupied territories.

This opinion was expressed by businessman Rinat Akhmetov in an interview with the Italian edition of Corriere della Sera.

"War kills people, cripples their lives and destroys the future. I am for establishing peace on Ukrainian terms: the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine and the return of all our territories under the control of Ukraine," the businessman said.

As Akhmetov said, Ukraine is fighting not only for its freedom, but for the freedom of all of Europe.

"It is important to realize that Ukraine is fighting for its own and for your freedom. This means that this is our joint struggle, which we must win," he added.

In June, Akhmetov sent a lawsuit against Russia to the ECHR demanding that the aggressor country be held accountable for the destroyed Ukrainian enterprises.

Earlier, the press service of the SCM group reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Akhmetov's enterprises, his charitable foundation and the Shakhtar football club have sent UAH 2.7 billion to help Ukraine.

