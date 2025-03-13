If Russia doesn't agree to peace deal, it will be very disappointing for the world – Trump

Ukraine and the United States have discussed many details of the draft peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, and now it is up to Russia to join it, said US President Donald Trump.

"A lot of the details of a final agreement have actually been discussed. Now we're going to see if Russia is there and, if not, it will be a very disappointing moment for the world," Trump said at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday.

He said that he would discuss with Rutte what is happening in relation to Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

He said he has people talking in Russia right now. According to him, America have representatives: Steve Witkoff and others, and they are having very serious discussions. He expressed hope that Russia will agree to the complete ceasefire as Ukraine did.

He noted that thousands of people are dying in the war and "we want it to stop."